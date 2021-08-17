UrduPoint.com

Turkey Counts On Taliban To Fulfill Safety Assurances - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) Turkey welcomes promises of safety made by the Taliban (designated terrorist and banned in Russia) and hopes they will be honored, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

"We would like to say that we welcome the messages given by the Taliban so far. I hope we see this in action as well," Cavusoglu said at a joint press conference with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi in Amman, as quoted by Turkish news agency Anadolu.

As cited in the report, he was referring to the Taliban's statements that foreigners and foreign diplomatic missions, as well as Afghans, need fear no reprisals.

The Turkish minister was cited as saying that the Taliban filled the power vacuum left after the flight of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani when the Islamist fighters entered Kabul.

Members of the collapsed civilian government, such as top peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah, and former senior officials, such as ex-president Hamid Karzai, are still in the Afghan capital and preparing for talks with the Taliban, according to him.

On Sunday, the Taliban completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul without meeting any resistance. Ghani resigned and fled the country a few hours later to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants had to fight for the city.

