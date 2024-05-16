Open Menu

Turkey Court Jails Kurdish Leader For 42 Years Over 2014 Unrest

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2024 | 11:12 PM

Turkey court jails Kurdish leader for 42 years over 2014 unrest

A Turkish court on Thursday sentenced an ex-leader of the pro-Kurdish HDP party to 42 years in prison for his alleged role in deadly 2014 protests that erupted as Islamic State group jihadists overran the Syrian town of Kobane

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) A Turkish court on Thursday sentenced an ex-leader of the pro-Kurdish HDP party to 42 years in prison for his alleged role in deadly 2014 protests that erupted as Islamic State group jihadists overran the Syrian town of Kobane.

Already jailed since 2016, Selahattin Demirtas, 51, a two-time election rival to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was convicted for dozens of crimes including undermining state unity and the country's integrity.

The court in Sincan on the outskirts of the capital Ankara also sentenced HDP's former co-chair Figen Yuksekdag to 30 years and three months, private broadcaster NTV and rights group MLSA reported.

The court ordered the release of some politicians including Gultan Kisanak, former mayor of major pro-Kurdish city Diyarbakir in the southeast, but many others were handed jail terms.

The case against former members of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) -- including Demirtas and Yuksekdag -- stems from one of the darker episodes of the more than decade-long Syria war.

Thirty-seven people died in violent demonstrations against the Turkish army's inaction in the face of an IS offensive against the largely Kurdish northern Syrian town.

The fighting was visible from the Turkish side of the border and many in the country's Kurdish community viewed the army as complicit in the humanitarian disaster that followed.

The jihadists were driven out of Kobane in January 2015 by US-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters that Turkey officially views as terrorists.

Turkey views the HDP as the political front of outlawed Kurdish militants who have been waging an insurgency that has claimed tens of thousands of lives since 1984.

The HDP blamed Turkish police for causing the deaths.

In 2023 testimony, Demirtas slammed the case against him as a "revenge" trial.

"There's no single evidence about me. This is a case of political revenge, we were not legally arrested, we are all political hostages," he said.

Demirtas has been in jail in the western city of Edirne since 2016, facing multiple trials on terror-related charges that Western governments view as part of Erdogan's crackdown on political dissent.

The European Court of Human Rights has repeatedly called for his release.

Related Topics

Election Militants Army Police Syria Turkey Jail Died Edirne Diyarbakir Ankara Tayyip Erdogan January Border 2016 2015 All From Unity Foods Limited Court

Recent Stories

KP Governor; Aftab Sherpao discuss political situa ..

KP Governor; Aftab Sherpao discuss political situation of KP

3 minutes ago
 Nigeria lawmaker's plan for mass wedding of orphan ..

Nigeria lawmaker's plan for mass wedding of orphans sparks uproar

3 minutes ago
 LHC summons committee responsible for appointing j ..

LHC summons committee responsible for appointing judges to special courts

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan embassy in Brussels hosts panel discussio ..

Pakistan embassy in Brussels hosts panel discussion on science diplomacy for imp ..

4 minutes ago
 AJK PM expresses gratitude to Pakistan PM Shehbaz ..

AJK PM expresses gratitude to Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif for announcing a histor ..

4 minutes ago
 Arab League calls for UN peacekeepers in Palestini ..

Arab League calls for UN peacekeepers in Palestinian territories

9 minutes ago
Chad junta chief officially wins election

Chad junta chief officially wins election

4 minutes ago
 Divided Slovakia at 'turning point' after PM shoot ..

Divided Slovakia at 'turning point' after PM shooting

4 minutes ago
 At Arab summit, UN chief reaffirms call to Israel ..

At Arab summit, UN chief reaffirms call to Israel to halt Rafah assault as aid s ..

9 minutes ago
 PM congratulates newly elected AEMEND's office-bea ..

PM congratulates newly elected AEMEND's office-bearers

10 minutes ago
 Stocks waver after hitting record highs

Stocks waver after hitting record highs

10 minutes ago
 Levies officers promoted in Kohat

Levies officers promoted in Kohat

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World