Turkey Court Sentences 121 To Life In Coup Trial

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 04:09 PM

Turkey court sentences 121 to life in coup trial

Ankara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :A Turkish court on Friday handed down life prison sentences to 121 people for taking part in the 2016 attempted overthrow of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, state media reported.

The court in Ankara sentenced 86 suspects to "aggravated" life imprisonment for "attempting to violate the constitution" while 35 individuals were given lifesentences for the same crime, the official Anadolu news agency said.

An aggravated life sentence has tougher terms of detention.

