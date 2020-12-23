Turkey court sentences exiled journalist Dundar to 27 years jail: media

A Turkish court on Wednesday sentenced prominent journalist Can Dundar, exiled in Germany, to more than 27 years in jail on charges of aiding a terror group and espionage, local media reported

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :A Turkish court on Wednesday sentenced prominent journalist Can Dundar, exiled in Germany, to more than 27 years in jail on charges of aiding a terror group and espionage, local media reported.

The court in Istanbul found Dundar, who served as editor-in-chief of the opposition Cumhuriyet daily before fleeing to Germany in 2016, guilty over a story about an arms shipment intercepted at the Syrian border, which it claimed was destined for Syrian rebels.