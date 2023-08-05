Turkey Creates Firefighting Fleet With Over 130 Aircraft to Combat Wildfires - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2023) The Turkish government has created a firefighting fleet that includes more than 20 planes, 100 helicopters, with a reserve capacity of 322 tonnes of water, and 10 drones to fight wildfires in the country, Turkish newspaper Hurriyet reported on Saturday.

Forest fires broke out in several parts of Turkey in early July, prompting authorities to dispatch air and ground crews to extinguish them.

More than 48,606 tonnes of water were used to fight wildfires from January 1 to August 1, the newspaper said.

Currently, 4,800 units of ground equipment and 25,000 personnel are working in the affected areas, Hurriyet added. There are 1,857 forest parks in Turkey that are suitable for picnics and entry can be prohibited in case of danger, the report said.