Turkey Criticizes US Religious Freedom Survey as Lacking Objectivity - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Thursday responded to the US State Department's report on the state of religious freedom across the globe, describing it as lacking in objectivity.

On Wednesday, the State Department released its annual report to Congress on international religious freedom, covering the period from January 1 to December 31, 2019. The chapter on Turkey claims that Ankara has been perpetuating restrictive and intrusive practices, neglecting preservation of non-Turkish or Islamic cultural and religious sites, and its officials express antisemitic statements and hate speech.

"Without any discrimination, Turkey continues to support its goals in protecting and developing the freedoms of religion and worship for all of our citizens via concrete steps.

Different religions and beliefs live in peace and harmony in our country," Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said in a statement, as quoted by Anadolu news agency.

He added the report was "written in language far from objectivity" and contained "claims without sources."

Commenting on the controversial plans of the Turkish ruling party to turn Hagia Sophia into a mosque, Aksoy said that the world-famous museum is "the property of the Republic of Turkey and all means of authority are a matter of Turkey's internal affairs."

