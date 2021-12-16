Turkey Cuts Interval Between Second and Booster Shots Amid Omicron Fears - Health Minister

Turkish Health Ministry has decided to shorten the period between the second and the third shots of COVID-19 vaccine to three months to prevent sudden unexpected upsurges in the number of daily cases similar to those that occurred in Europe lately, Fahrettin Koca, Turkish Health Minister, said

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) Turkish Health Ministry has decided to shorten the period between the second and the third shots of COVID-19 vaccine to three months to prevent sudden unexpected upsurges in the number of daily cases similar to those that occurred in Europe lately, Fahrettin Koca, Turkish Health Minister, said.

The decision was announced at the Turkish Coronavirus Scientific Committee meeting, held via video conference on Wednesday.

"It is decided to provide booster shots for our citizens who were administered their second dose at least more than three months ago in order to prevent a surge in daily cases in our country, like the surges in European countries," Fahrettin Koca said late on Wednesday, as quoted by Turkish newspaper Daily Sabah.

The decision was made days after the first Omicron cases were reported in Istanbul and Izmir. The third vaccine shot is expected to reinforce protection against new variants. People will be able to choose the vaccine they want for a third shot, regardless of the type of vaccine they had earlier in two doses.

At present, Turkey has approved three vaccines: Pfizer, Sputnik V and Sinovac. Confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections and death toll decreased significantly over the last months, according to the World Health Organization's official statistics.