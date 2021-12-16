UrduPoint.com

Turkey Cuts Interval Between Second And Booster Shots Amid Omicron Fears - Health Minister

Umer Jamshaid 13 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 07:58 PM

Turkey Cuts Interval Between Second and Booster Shots Amid Omicron Fears - Health Minister

Turkish Health Ministry has decided to shorten the period between the second and the third shots of COVID-19 vaccine to three months to prevent sudden unexpected upsurges in the number of daily cases similar to those that occurred in Europe lately, Fahrettin Koca, Turkish Health Minister, said

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) Turkish Health Ministry has decided to shorten the period between the second and the third shots of COVID-19 vaccine to three months to prevent sudden unexpected upsurges in the number of daily cases similar to those that occurred in Europe lately, Fahrettin Koca, Turkish Health Minister, said.

The decision was announced at the Turkish Coronavirus Scientific Committee meeting, held via video conference on Wednesday.

"It is decided to provide booster shots for our citizens who were administered their second dose at least more than three months ago in order to prevent a surge in daily cases in our country, like the surges in European countries," Fahrettin Koca said late on Wednesday, as quoted by Turkish newspaper Daily Sabah.

The decision was made days after the first Omicron cases were reported in Istanbul and Izmir. The third vaccine shot is expected to reinforce protection against new variants. People will be able to choose the vaccine they want for a third shot, regardless of the type of vaccine they had earlier in two doses.

At present, Turkey has approved three vaccines: Pfizer, Sputnik V and Sinovac. Confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections and death toll decreased significantly over the last months, according to the World Health Organization's official statistics.

Related Topics

World Europe Turkey Izmir Istanbul Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates Development Bank wins &#039;Ecosystem Ena ..

Emirates Development Bank wins &#039;Ecosystem Enabler of the Year&#039; award

26 minutes ago
 OPPO unveils its first-ever foldable flagship phon ..

OPPO unveils its first-ever foldable flagship phone, OPPO Find N at INNO Day 202 ..

38 minutes ago
 60 days of ‘Reimaging Energy’ with ENOC Group ..

60 days of ‘Reimaging Energy’ with ENOC Group at Expo 2020 Dubai

41 minutes ago
 UAE, Colombia sign MoU for cooperation in cultural ..

UAE, Colombia sign MoU for cooperation in cultural and creative industries

41 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler inspects progress of Kalba developme ..

Sharjah Ruler inspects progress of Kalba development projects

56 minutes ago
 CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark SCCI’s ..

CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark SCCI’s 50th anniversary

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.