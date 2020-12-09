Turkey Decides Against Buying Russian Coronavirus Vaccine - Health Minister
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 07:30 PM
ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Ankara has decided against buying Russian coronavirus vaccine because it does not correspond to good laboratory practice quality principles, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Wednesday.
"The issue is that the Russian vaccine does not comply with the GLP, so it turned out to be beyond our interests," the minister said, as quoted by Haberturk broadcaster.