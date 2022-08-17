Turkey Decides to Appoint Ambassador in Israel With Restoring Diplomatic Ties - Cavusoglu

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) Turkey has decided to appoint an ambassador in Israel and restore diplomatic relations, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.

"A decision has been made to appoint an ambassador in Israel, and the Israeli side has also given a positive response in this regard," Cavusoglu said during a press conference, adding that the candidacy will be presented to the Israeli president in a short time and hoping that with God`s blessing everything will work out for the both countries.