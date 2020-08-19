UrduPoint.com
Turkey Deeply Concerned Over Mali President's Resignation Amid Mutiny - State Media

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 01:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Turkey expresses deep concerns and regret over the forced resignation of the Malian president under the pressure of military mutineers, the official Anadolu news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the foreign ministry.

A group of Malian soldiers initiated a revolt on Tuesday at a military base not far from the capital.

The mutineers said they had arrested President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse.

In the early hours of Wednesday, Keita announced that he was stepping down and dissolving the parliament. Later, the rebel military leaders said that they had created a national committee to save the people, closed borders and imposed a curfew. They call for a political transition that will lead to a general election.

