UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Defense Expo To Bring Together S.Asian Countries

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 06:50 PM

Turkey defense expo to bring together S.Asian countries

Seeking to give the Turkish defense industry a stronger presence in world markets plus access to new opportunities, the sixth Defense Port Turkey expo is set for Oct. 26-28 under the name Defense Port Turkey-South Asia

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Seeking to give the Turkish defense industry a stronger presence in world markets plus access to new opportunities, the sixth Defense Port Turkey expo is set for Oct. 26-28 under the name Defense Port Turkey-South Asia.

This year's expo will be held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic, said Hakan Kurt, the CEO of Capital Exhibition.

The event is expected to bring together more than 80 military delegations from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, Kurt said.

Noting that the recent development of the Turkish defense industry has been reflected in its export performance, Kurt said:"Our goal is to hit $5 billion of defense industry exports to those three countries over the next decade."

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan World Bangladesh Exports Turkey Market Event From Industry Asia Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah’s EPAA centres welcomes 57,000 visitors ..

8 minutes ago

Virgin Atlantic to start direct flights from Lahor ..

17 minutes ago

Holistic infrastructure development; a priority of ..

37 minutes ago

Motorway gang-rape victim identifies both suspects

56 minutes ago

Over one million cattle vaccinated in Cholistan

2 minutes ago

France, Lebanon at stalemate over proposed deadlin ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.