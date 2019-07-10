UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Defense Ministry To Announce Deployment Site Of Russian-Made S-400s Soon -Cavusoglu

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 08:02 PM

Turkey Defense Ministry to Announce Deployment Site of Russian-Made S-400s Soon -Cavusoglu

The Turkish Defense Ministry will announce deliveries and the site of deployment of Russian-made S-400 Triumph air defense systems (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler) in the upcoming days, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) The Turkish Defense Ministry will announce deliveries and the site of deployment of Russian-made S-400 Triumph air defense systems (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler) in the upcoming days, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.

Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said last week that the systems' deliveries would start in the coming days. Earlier on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the deliveries of Russian S-400 air defense systems to Turkey were carried out as planned.

"Certain bodies, including the Foreign Ministry, determine when S-400s arrive and where they will be deployed. I think the Defense Ministry will make a [relevant] statement in the upcoming days," Cavusoglu told reporters.

Moscow and Ankara signed a loan agreement for the delivery of S-400 systems in December 2017. Turkish cooperation with Russia on this matter has been strongly criticized by NATO and the United States, which has cited security concerns and the S-400's incompatibility with NATO's air defense systems.

Related Topics

NATO Loan Russia Turkey Ankara United States SITE December 2017 Agreement

Recent Stories

Diaspora community playing a critical role in crea ..

2 minutes ago

MSF Raises Alarm on Spread of Tuberculosis, HIV

2 minutes ago

Govt takes cogent measures to increase production ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister calls on KP Governor, discuss pace ..

2 minutes ago

City Traffic Police Peshawar launches crackdown ag ..

7 minutes ago

S&P 500 hits 3,000 for 1st time as Fed signals pos ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.