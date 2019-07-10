Turkey Defense Ministry to Announce Deployment Site of Russian-Made S-400s Soon -Cavusoglu

The Turkish Defense Ministry will announce deliveries and the site of deployment of Russian-made S-400 Triumph air defense systems (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler) in the upcoming days, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) The Turkish Defense Ministry will announce deliveries and the site of deployment of Russian-made S-400 Triumph air defense systems ( NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler) in the upcoming days, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.

Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said last week that the systems' deliveries would start in the coming days. Earlier on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the deliveries of Russian S-400 air defense systems to Turkey were carried out as planned.

"Certain bodies, including the Foreign Ministry, determine when S-400s arrive and where they will be deployed. I think the Defense Ministry will make a [relevant] statement in the upcoming days," Cavusoglu told reporters.

Moscow and Ankara signed a loan agreement for the delivery of S-400 systems in December 2017. Turkish cooperation with Russia on this matter has been strongly criticized by NATO and the United States, which has cited security concerns and the S-400's incompatibility with NATO's air defense systems.