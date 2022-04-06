Turkey Defuses Mine Discovered in Black Sea - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) The Turkish Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that a mine discovered in the Black Sea has been located and defused.

Earlier in the day, the ministry said that a mine had been discovered near Kefken island in the Black Sea. This is the third mine found by Turkey in the Black Sea since the start of hostilities in Ukraine.

"The mine discovered near Kefken was safely neutralized by an underwater team," the ministry said in a statement.

On March 19, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) warned that Ukraine had set about 420 mines in the vicinity of its seaports and that some had been swept into the sea. The FSB speculated that some might drift into the Bosporus Strait and onward into the Mediterranean.