(@FahadShabbir)

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) Turkish combat planes on Monday delivered an airstrike against a military base hosting Arab-Kurdish units of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Hasakah province in northeastern Syria, Lebanon's al-Mayadeen television reported.

"Turkish aircraft attacked the headquarters of the Kurdish forces in the vicinity of the city of al-Malikiya in Hasakah province in northeastern Syria," al-Mayadeen said citing own correspondent.

The SDF said earlier that US forces withdrew from the border with Turkey in northern Syria, violating the agreements reached with Kurdish allies. Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that the US troops are leaving territories in northern Syria, where Turkey plans to conduct a military operation against the Kurdish forces.