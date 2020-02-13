MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) A Turkish plane delivered humanitarian and medical aid to the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou to help Beijing fight the outbreak of a new coronavirus, Turkish media reported.

The humanitarian cargo includes medical masks, disposable gloves and disinfection bottles, the Anadolu news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the Turkish Airlines.

The new strain of coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late December and has since spread to more than 25 other countries. So far, the virus has infected over 45,000 people worldwide, resulting in the deaths of more than 1,100 people.

In late January, the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency in light of the epidemic.