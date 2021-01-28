UrduPoint.com
Turkey Delivers Second Shipment Of 20,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses To N. Cyprus - Reports

Thu 28th January 2021 | 09:12 PM

Turkey has delivered a second shipment of 20,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to the breakaway Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, the region's health minister, Ali Pilli, told the Anadolu news agency on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) Turkey has delivered a second shipment of 20,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to the breakaway Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, the region's health minister, Ali Pilli, told the Anadolu news agency on Thursday.

"Turkey has always been by our side, and the supply of vaccines is further proof," Pilli said, as quoted by the agency.

The public health official said that the shipment contained 20,000 doses of a vaccine against COVID-19 produced by the Chinese firm Sinovac. A first shipment of the same amount of doses arrived in North Cyprus on January 14, the agency said.

Turkey received 6.5 million doses of the China-developed vaccine on Monday, following an initial delivery of three million doses one month ago.

