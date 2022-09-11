UrduPoint.com

Turkey Demands Explanation From Greece Over Ro-Ro Ship Incident - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 11, 2022 | 09:30 AM

Turkey Demands Explanation From Greece Over Ro-Ro Ship Incident - Source

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2022) The Greek side opened fire on wheeled cargo vessel sailing about 11 nautical miles from the Turkish island of Bozcaada (Tenedos), and Ankara demands a serious investigation into the incident, a diplomatic source told Sputnik.

"On September 10, 2022, at 13.27 (10:27 GMT), the Greek side opened pursuing fire on the ro-ro (roll-on-roll-off) ship flying the flag of the Comoros... which was traveling in international waters 11 nautical miles southwest of Bozcaada; and after the arrival of Turkish coast guard boats in the area, the Greek side was forced to leave," the source said.

According to the source, "immediate attempts" were made to express protest over the incident, which Ankara considers to be a violation of international law.

"The seriousness of the incident was emphasized and an immediate investigation and explanation was demanded," the source told Sputnik.

Meanwhile, the Hellenic Coast Guard said it opened warning fire in a safe direction while pursuing a "suspicious vessel" sailing under the Comoros flag that entered Greek territorial waters on Saturday.

A patrol boat from the Port Authority of Mytilini asked the captain of ANATOLIAN to stop for an inspection after the vessel was spotted in the sea northwest of Lesbos, the Greek coast guard said. The captain refused to comply and a pursuit followed during which warning shots were fired.

According to the Hellenic Coast Guard, Turkish authorities have been informed about the incident.

