ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) Turkey demands that the eastern-based army of commander Khalifa Haftar withdraw from the port of Sirte and the central Jufra district, a presidential spokesman said Thursday.

"Haftar must leave Sirte and Jufra... We are in contact with all countries that want a ceasefire.

Those who hope to leave Turkey out in the cold should realize that it is impossible to implement any plan without it," Ibrahim Kalin told CNN Turk.

He added that Turkey continued talks with Russia on Libya and accused the United States of not wanting to play a decisive role in the conflict.

Haftar forces declared a no-fly zone over Sirte on Sunday after Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi said that a Turkish-backed attack on the city would trigger Egyptian interference, calling it crossing a "red line."