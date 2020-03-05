Turkey Demands Life Sentence for Suspects in Killing of Russian Diplomat

Turkish prosecutors demand life sentence for eight suspects in the killing of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday from the courthouse

The prosecutors have asked to acquit five of the 28 suspects. The defense is expected to speak at the next hearing scheduled for March 31.