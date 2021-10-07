All Turkish checkpoints on the border with Iran are closed for the passage of Iranian trucks in retaliation to a similar move by Tehran, the head of the Association for the Development of Trade with Iran told Sputnik on Thursday

ANTAKYA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) All Turkish checkpoints on the border with Iran are closed for the passage of Iranian trucks in retaliation to a similar move by Tehran, the head of the Association for the Development of Trade with Iran told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Turkey's decision to close checkpoints for the passage of Iranian trucks was in response to the ban on Turkish trucks entering Iran," Ozcan Alas said.

He added that trade turnover between the countries was completely suspended due to tensions on the Iranian-Azerbaijani border.