UrduPoint.com

Turkey Denies Entry To Iranian Trucks In Response To Tehran's Similar Ban - Association

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 03:16 PM

Turkey Denies Entry to Iranian Trucks in Response to Tehran's Similar Ban - Association

All Turkish checkpoints on the border with Iran are closed for the passage of Iranian trucks in retaliation to a similar move by Tehran, the head of the Association for the Development of Trade with Iran told Sputnik on Thursday

ANTAKYA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) All Turkish checkpoints on the border with Iran are closed for the passage of Iranian trucks in retaliation to a similar move by Tehran, the head of the Association for the Development of Trade with Iran told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Turkey's decision to close checkpoints for the passage of Iranian trucks was in response to the ban on Turkish trucks entering Iran," Ozcan Alas said.

He added that trade turnover between the countries was completely suspended due to tensions on the Iranian-Azerbaijani border.

Related Topics

Iran Tehran Border All

Recent Stories

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

36 seconds ago
 AJK to mark 16th anniversary of October 8, 2005 ea ..

AJK to mark 16th anniversary of October 8, 2005 earthquake

37 seconds ago
 S. Korea reports 2,427 more COVID-19 cases

S. Korea reports 2,427 more COVID-19 cases

39 seconds ago
 Saudi Arabia launches biometrics service for Hajj, ..

Saudi Arabia launches biometrics service for Hajj, Umrah pilgrims via smartphone ..

40 seconds ago
 China prepares to launch Shenzhou-13 manned spaces ..

China prepares to launch Shenzhou-13 manned spaceship

4 minutes ago
 Volcanic ash cloud closes airport in La Palma: off ..

Volcanic ash cloud closes airport in La Palma: officials

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.