UrduPoint.com

Turkey Denies Moving Russian-Made S-400 Missile Systems To US Airbase In South - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 01:16 PM

Turkey Denies Moving Russian-Made S-400 Missile Systems to US Airbase in South - Reports

The Turkish Defense Ministry denied reports it moved its Russian-made S-400 air defense systems to the Incirlik Air Base where US forces are deployed, Anadolu agency reported on Thursday, citing a source in the defense department

DDN: ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) The Turkish Defense Ministry denied reports it moved its Russian-made S-400 air defense systems to the Incirlik Air Base where US forces are deployed, Anadolu agency reported on Thursday, citing a source in the defense department.

A number of Turkish outlets earlier in the week had reported that the military had moved its defense missile system, which it had bought from Russia much to the chagrin of Washington, to the vicinity of the strategic airbase in the country's south.

"These statements are absolutely untrue," Anadolu quoted the source as saying.

The station is part of NATO's missile defense system in Europe where up to 50 tactical nuclear weapons are stored. In the context of disagreements with the United States over the purchase of Russian S-400 missile defense systems by Turkey, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan stated that Ankara would close off the Incirlik and Kurecik bases to the American military if any sanctions were imposed.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Europe Turkey Washington Nuclear Ankara United States Tayyip Erdogan From

Recent Stories

Russia Registers 40,217 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 ..

Russia Registers 40,217 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

4 minutes ago
 KP Governor calls on President Dr Arif Alvi

KP Governor calls on President Dr Arif Alvi

4 minutes ago
 2,000-year-old tombs discovered in China's Inner M ..

2,000-year-old tombs discovered in China's Inner Mongolia

6 minutes ago
 India's COVID-19 tally rises to 34,321,025 with ov ..

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 34,321,025 with over 12,000 new infections

6 minutes ago
 SNGPL, SSGC executing 7 major projects to reinforc ..

SNGPL, SSGC executing 7 major projects to reinforce gas transmission network

6 minutes ago
 Kareena shares stunning photo of Saif Ali Khan pla ..

Kareena shares stunning photo of Saif Ali Khan playing with their son Jeh

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.