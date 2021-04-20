UrduPoint.com
Turkey Denies Reports Of Plans To Transfer Militants From Syria To Donbas

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 07:30 AM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) Media reports about plans to transfer militants from Syria to Donbas through Turkish territory are untrue, Turkey does not use such methods of warfare, spokesman for Turkey's ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party Omer Celik said.

"They say that in order to spoil our relations with Russia, militants from Syria will be sent to Ukraine. This is not a logical statement, we are working with Russia in Syria jointly, we are developing strong good-neighborly relations with it, but we are developing the same with Ukraine, we suggest that these countries find a way by diplomatic means, through the trilateral working group mediated by the OSCE," Celik told reporters.

He said that the same accusations had been made against Turkey during the armed conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"We are not participants in proxy wars, our country does not use such methods. We know from Syria and Libya those countries and those groups that finance such wars," Celik said.

