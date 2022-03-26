Turkey Deploys Divers After Second Naval Mine Sighted in Bosphorus Strait - Reports

Turkish military divers were sent in to deal with what appeared to be a second naval mine spotted on Saturday in the waters of the Bosporus Strait, Turkish T24 broadcaster reported

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2022) Turkish military divers were sent in to deal with what appeared to be a second naval mine spotted on Saturday in the waters of the Bosporus Strait, Turkish T24 broadcaster reported.

The waterway, which connects the Black Sea and the Marmara Sea, was closed to maritime traffic after a suspicious object was first sighted at the strait's northern entrance.

It was later confirmed to be a naval mine and was defused. A second mine was detected hours later.