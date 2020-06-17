UrduPoint.com
Turkey Deploys Special Forces Against Kurdish Rebels In Iraq: Ankara

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 01:21 PM

Turkey deploys special forces against Kurdish rebels in Iraq: Ankara

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Turkey said on Wednesday it had deployed special forces in northern Iraq in an operation against Kurdish rebels, backed by air and artillery support.

"Operation Claw-Tiger has begun. Our special forces heroes are in Haftanin," the defence ministry tweeted.

"Our commandos, who are supported by combat helicopters and drones, have been transported by our air force," it said.

