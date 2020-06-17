Turkey deploys special forces against Kurdish rebels in Iraq: Ankara

Turkey said on Wednesday it had deployed special forces in northern Iraq in an operation against Kurdish rebels, backed by air and artillery support

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Turkey said on Wednesday it had deployed special forces in northern Iraq in an operation against Kurdish rebels, backed by air and artillery support.

"Operation Claw-Tiger has begun. Our special forces heroes are in Haftanin," the defence ministry tweeted.

"Our commandos, who are supported by combat helicopters and drones, have been transported by our air force," it said.