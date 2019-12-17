UrduPoint.com
Turkey Deports 2 Detained Militants From Kosovo Back Home - Interior Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 05:26 PM

Turkey has deported two militants from Kosovo accused of terrorist offenses back to their home country as part of an ongoing campaign to repatriate captured terrorists who hold citizenship in a European country, Turkey's Interior Ministry announced on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) Turkey has deported two militants from Kosovo accused of terrorist offenses back to their home country as part of an ongoing campaign to repatriate captured terrorists who hold citizenship in a European country, Turkey's Interior Ministry announced on Tuesday.

"Foreign terrorist fighters continue to be returned to their countries. In this context, two Kosovar terrorists were deported to their home country today," Turkey's Interior Ministry said in a tweet.

The ministry omitted mentioning which terrorist organization the two Kosovar nationals belonged to.

According to media reports, Turkey has begun deporting captured Islamic State (a terrorist group banned in Russia) militants who hold European citizenship to their country of origin.

Turkey has repatriated more than 80 terrorists with European citizenship since November 11, Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency said.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in early December that 1,149 IS militants were currently detained in Turkish prisons, the agency reported.

Proposals to return IS militants to their European nations have created tensions in Europe. Some countries, such as the United Kingdom, have argued that terrorists have been stripped of their citizenship, and therefore not eligible for return.

