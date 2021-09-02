UrduPoint.com

Turkey Deports Syrian Refugees From Ankara To Turkish Regions Of Their Registration

Thu 02nd September 2021 | 01:00 AM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) Syrian refugees will be sent out of Ankara to the Turkish provinces where they were originally registered, the Turkish Directorate General of Migration Management said on Wednesday.

"There is a decision that Syrians with refugee status, who have residence permits in other Turkish provinces but live in Ankara, will be sent to provinces where they are registered," the statement said.

The Turkish authorities are determined to continue administrative procedures on the identification of illegal migrants.

Those who neither possess refugee status, nor fall under the protection of the law, will be expelled from the country, the statement added.

On August 11, Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavas called for an action plan on the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland. The statement came after a fight between Turkish and Syrian citizens occurred in Altindag park, which resulted in two Turkish nationals sustaining knife wounds, with one later dying.

