Turkey deports US militant: interior ministry

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Turkey has deported an American militant, and seven more from Germany are to be expelled later in the week, an interior ministry spokesman said Monday.

"One American foreign terrorist fighter was deported from Turkey after completing the procedures," said spokesman Ismail Catakli, according to state news agency Anadolu.

"The travel programme of seven foreign terrorist fighters of German origin was completed at the repatriation centres. They will be deported on November 14," he added.