Turkey Destroyed 40 Mines, 227 IEDs Since Launching Operation in Northern Syria - Reports

Turkish forces destroyed 40 mines and 227 improvised explosive devices in northern Syria since the launch of its offensive in the region, media reported, citing Turkey's Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) Turkish forces destroyed 40 mines and 227 improvised explosive devices in northern Syria since the launch of its offensive in the region, media reported, citing Turkey's Defense Ministry.

On Tuesday, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a memorandum with Russian President Vladimir Putin agreeing that Russian military police and Syrian border guards would facilitate the withdrawal of Kurdish militia, whom Ankara sees as terrorists, from the 18-mile safe-zone on the Syria-Turkish border within 150 hours.

According to the ministry's spokeswoman, Lt. Cmdr. Nadide Sebnem Aktop, as cited by the Anadolu news agency, Ankara is also working with Russian officials on setting up mechanisms for the implementation of the recently reached Sochi deal.

Additionally, the Turkish forces distributed humanitarian aid to residents of Syria's northern border city of Tal Abyad in the Raqqa province.

Earlier on Thursday, the Kremlin said that Russia's only goal for involving itself in the north Syrian conflict was to ensure a political settlement in the region and to ensure the integrity and sovereignty of the middle Eastern nation.

Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in northeast Syria on October 9 to clear the area of Kurdish and Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) fighters. The United States and Turkey on October 17 reached an agreement on a 120-hour ceasefire in the area to allow for the withdrawal of the Kurdish People's Protection Units.

