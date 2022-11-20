UrduPoint.com

Turkey Destroys Hideouts Of PKK Militants In Syria, Iraq - Defense Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published November 20, 2022 | 12:10 PM

Turkey Destroys Hideouts of PKK Militants in Syria, Iraq - Defense Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2022) Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Sunday that air strikes in northern Syria and Iraq destroyed militant bases of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), designated terrorist by Ankara.

Earlier in the day, the defense ministry said that an air operation against the PKK and its military wing YPG, also labeled as a terrorist organization in Turkey, was underway in northern Syria and northern Iraq.

"Terrorist hideouts, bunkers, caves, tunnels and warehouses were successfully destroyed. The so-called headquarters of the terrorist organization was also hit with high precision," Akar said in a televised speech.

Turkey has always held accountable those who threaten its security, Akar said, pledging that Ankara would continue to do this.

Farhad Shami, the head of the media center of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), said on Twitter late on Saturday night that Turkish aircraft were attacking the city of Kobani in northern Syria, which is controlled by the SDF.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu had said that there were suspicions that orders for the terrorist attack that occurred in the center of Istanbul came from the Syrian border city of Kobani.

Last Sunday, an explosion occurred on the Istiklal pedestrian tourist street in Istanbul, as a result of which six people were killed and 81 were injured. The detained suspect confessed to having links to the PKK. The PKK said that it was not involved in the explosion.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Syria Interior Minister Turkey Twitter Iraq Ankara Istanbul Border Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

3 hours ago
 Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

17 hours ago
 Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

19 hours ago
 COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army ..

COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army Medical Corps

19 hours ago
 Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

19 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.