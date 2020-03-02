Turkey Destroys Large Amount of Syrian Military Equipment - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW/ANTAKYA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) Turkey has destroyed a large amount of the military ammunition and equipment belonging to the Syrian government troops, including aircraft, drones, tanks and air defense systems, media reported on Monday, citing Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar.

Turkey destroyed two aircraft, two drones, eight helicopters, 135 tanks and five air defense systems, as well as neutralized more than 2,550 people associated with the Syrian military, Ankara's Anadolu news agency said, citing the defense minister.

Akar also said that Ankara did not intend to confront with Russia in light of the recent developments in the Syrian northwestern province of Idlib and its goal was to prevent extremism and immigration.