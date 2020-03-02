UrduPoint.com
Turkey Destroys Large Amount Of Syrian Military Equipment - Defense Minister

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 07:57 PM

Turkey has destroyed a large amount of the military ammunition and equipment belonging to the Syrian government troops, including aircraft, drones, tanks and air defense systems, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Monday

Akar announced the Spring Shield military operation in Syria's Idlib province on Sunday, saying it was initiated in response to an attack on the Turkish military by Syrian forces on Thursday.

"Our operation Spring Shield successfully continues. To date, we have destroyed two aircraft, two drones, eight helicopters, five air defense systems, 135 tanks, nine weapons depots, 77 armored personnel carriers and 2,557 enemy soldiers," Akar's statement read.

Akar also said that Ankara did not intend to confront with Russia in light of the recent developments in the Syrian northwestern province of Idlib and its goal was to prevent extremism and immigration.

The escalation in Idlib was triggered last week when the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (banned in Russia) began a large-scale offensive against Syrian government forces, which returned fire.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Turkish troops, who were not supposed to be outside their observation posts, were caught in the shelling there were reports of over 30 deaths and more than 30 injured. Russia swiftly made sure the Syrian forces stopped their offensive so that the injured and dead could be evacuated to Turkey.

The 2018 Russian-Turkish memorandum retains the status quo on the Turkish military presence in Idlib, but only under the condition that all terrorists and radical groups leave the de-escalation zone by October 15, 2018. Moscow and Ankara agreed to take effective measures to ensure stable ceasefire in the zone and to conduct joint patrols.

However, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Ankara has not managed to fulfill some of its commitments, including distinguishing terrorists from armed opposition members ready for talks with the Syrian government.

