UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Destroys PKK Hideout In Northern Iraq

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 09:21 PM

Turkey destroys PKK hideout in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces have destroyed a PKK hideout in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Friday

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Turkish security forces have destroyed a PKK hideout in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"Another cave detected during search and sweeping activities in the region has been destroyed with the ammunition inside," the ministry said on Twitter.

It added that the shelter was destroyed as part of Turkey's anti-terror operations Pence-Simsek and Pence-Yildirim, which were launched last month in the Metina and Avasin-Basyan regions.

The separatist terrorist group often uses bases in northern Iraq, just across Turkey's southern border, to plot terror attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

Related Topics

Terrorist Turkey Twitter Iraq Border Women

Recent Stories

UAE, Egypt launch &#039;Zayed 3&#039; joint milita ..

1 hour ago

Practical steps needed to ensure availability of s ..

2 minutes ago

'Metro' in firing line of Israel strikes on Gaza

2 minutes ago

4 Daesh/ISIS suspects nabbed in Turkey

2 minutes ago

Police arrests drug peddler, recovered gutka

2 minutes ago

Pakistan starts local production of anti-Covid vac ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.