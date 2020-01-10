UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Detained 1.2Mln Migrants Trying To Cross Into Europe Over 5 Years - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 seconds ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 06:59 PM

Turkey Detained 1.2Mln Migrants Trying to Cross Into Europe Over 5 Years - Reports

Turkey detained 1.2 million migrants who tried to cross illegally into Europe over the past five years, official figures cited by Turkish media showed Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) Turkey detained 1.2 million migrants who tried to cross illegally into Europe over the past five years, official figures cited by Turkish media showed Friday.

A record 454,662 undocumented migrants were held last year alone, almost a half of them Afghans, according to the migration management authority's data seen by the Anadolu news agency.

Syrians accounted for 55,000 of last year's arrests, while Pakistanis came second with 71,000 detentions. Some 60,000 people were stopped from going to Europe by sea.

The hike in illegal migration comes as armed conflicts continue in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan. Ankara signed a deal with Brussels in 2016 to stop hundreds of thousands of aspiring asylum seekers from reaching EU borders.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Syria Europe Turkey Iraq Brussels Ankara 2016 Media From Million

Recent Stories

Textile sector facing serious issues: Mian Zahid H ..

6 minutes ago

Kashmiris will achieve their right to self-determi ..

9 minutes ago

Javeria Rauf, Anam Amin help PCB Blasters to 12-ru ..

14 minutes ago

UAE continues to enhance sustainable development: ..

30 minutes ago

Russia's Inflation Totals 3% in 2019 - Federal Sta ..

7 seconds ago

UN Trade Official Arancha Gonzalez Laya to Head Sp ..

9 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.