Turkey detains 11 over coronavirus house party

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Turkish police have detained 11 people, including the organisers and a DJ, after a weekend coronavirus house party in Istanbul where some guests dressed up as doctors, local officials said

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Turkish police have detained 11 people, including the organisers and a DJ, after a weekend coronavirus house party in Istanbul where some guests dressed up as doctors, local officials said.

The party, thrown at a villa in the Buyukcekmece district Saturday night, was shared live on social media but received criticism for ignoring social distancing pleas.

"These idiots have organised a home party somewhere in Istanbul" one Twitter user posted.

"How come we will stop the spread of the virus despite those idiots!!!"Bars and nightclubs have been closed in Turkey by a circular issued by the interior ministry as part of efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

Police watched the social media broadcast then detained 11 people including the organiser, M.S. and M.E.C. and a DJ.