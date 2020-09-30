UrduPoint.com
Turkey Detains 13 Foreign Suspected IS Members In Istanbul

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Turkish police on Wednesday detained in Istanbul 13 foreign suspected Islamic State (IS) members who plan to carry out terror attacks, the state-run Anadolu agency said.

The Istanbul Police Department's Counter-Terrorism Unit teams launched simultaneous operations in 16 different locations across the city to capture the suspects, it noted.

The teams acted upon a tip-off, which said the suspects were seeking occasions to carry out terror attacks, according to Anadolu.

Those targeted in operations entered the country illegally after engaging in activities in conflict zones in Syria and Iraq, the agency said without specifying the nationalities of the suspects.

Many organizational documents and digital materials were seized in the operations.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu recently said Turkey so far prevented a total of 152 "terrorist attacks" this year thanks to the hard works of security forces.

The IS was blamed for a spate of deadly attacks in Turkey since 2015, killing more than 300 people.

