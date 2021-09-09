Turkey Detains 13 ISIS Terror Suspects in Ankara- Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) Turkish security forces have detained 13 foreign people with suspected links to Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) in the country's capital, Ankara, in simultaneous anti-terror operations, the Anadolu news agency reported on Thursday.

The operations which were targeted at arresting 15 suspects linked with the terrorist group saw 13 arrested while efforts are underway to capture the remaining suspects, the state-run agency reported citing a source.

Turkey designated IS a terrorist organization in 2013 and holds the group accountable for attacks across the country that have claimed over 300 lives and left hundreds more injured.