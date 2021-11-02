Turkey detains 18 suspected Islamic State members

Turkish authorities have detained 18 suspected Islamic State members in wide-scale operations across the country, local media reported on Tuesday

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Turkish authorities have detained 18 suspected Islamic State members in wide-scale operations across the country, local media reported on Tuesday.

Anti-terror teams launched simultaneous raids at 27 addresses in Turkey's biggest city Istanbul, the southeastern provinces of Batman and Sanliurfa, and the southern Adana province against a total of 21 suspects, the state-run Anadolu agency said.

Those targeted in operations were believed to provide financial support for the Islamic State and act on behalf of the group in Istanbul, it noted.

So far, 18 of them have been detained and operations are going on to apprehend the remaining three, according to Anadolu.

The Islamic State has conducted a spate of deadly attacks in Turkey since 2015. Turkey's counter-terrorism units in response have been conducting operations against the group's members in the country.