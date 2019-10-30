UrduPoint.com
Turkey Detains 1,800 Irregular Migrants On Way To Europe In Raids In Northwest - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 10:50 PM

As many as 1,821 irregular migrants were detained in Turkey's northwestern province of Edirne on Wednesday as they tried to cross into Europe, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) As many as 1,821 irregular migrants were detained in Turkey's northwestern province of Edirne on Wednesday as they tried to cross into Europe, media reported.

The detentions took place as security forces held raids to prevent undocumented migration through the region, the Anadolu news agency said, citing sources.

Nationals of Afghanistan, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Morocco, Pakistan and Syria are reportedly among those detained.

Turkey is one of the main transit points for migrants and refugees seeking to arrive in Europe.

Under the 2016 migration deal, Ankara pledged to help the European Union stem the migration flow from the south.

In particular, it committed itself to taking back all undocumented migrants who arrive in Greece through its territory in exchange for the accommodation of Syrian refugees in Europe on a one-for-one basis and financial aid from Brussels.

After launching an offensive in northern Syria against Kurdish militia earlier in October, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned that he could "open doors" for Syrian refugees to cross into Europe if the latter deemed the military operation as an occupation.

