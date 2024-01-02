Turkey detains 33 accused of spying for Israel

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Turkey announced on Tuesday it had detained 33 people suspected of planning abductions and spying on behalf of Israel's Mossad intelligence service.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said the suspects were rounded up in raids across Istanbul and seven other provinces.

It was not immediately clear if they were Israeli nationals or locals allegedly working with Mossad.

Yerlikaya's office released video footage showing armed security service agents breaking down doors and handcuffing suspects in their homes.

The Istanbul public prosecutor's office said 13 additional suspects remained at large.