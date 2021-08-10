UrduPoint.com

Turkey Detains 76 Suspects, Seizes 4,122 Historical Artifacts In Large-scale Operations

Tue 10th August 2021

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Turkish authorities detained 76 suspects and seized 4,122 historical artifacts in large-scale anti-smuggling operations conducted in Turkey and abroad, local media reported on Tuesday.

According to the state-run TRT broadcaster, simultaneous operations have been carried out at 108 addresses in 30 provinces across Turkey to capture 92 suspected smugglers, including collectors.

It said so far 76 of them have been detained.

As part of the operations, dubbed Anatolia, 4,122 historical artifacts have been seized in four separate raids carried out at several addresses in Turkey, Bulgaria, Croatia, and Serbia, TRT added.

The operations were initiated after Turkish prosecutors reportedly determined that an organized crime organization illegally transferred historical artifacts from Turkey to be sold in auctions in the United States and Europe.

