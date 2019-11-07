(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) Turkish security forces have detained at least 10 relatives of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the recently killed leader of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia ), President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Thursday.

"Al-Baghdadi's close circle is paying a lot of attention to our country. We recently captured his sister's husband and their child in [Syria's] Azaz, and sent them to migration camps. Let's see what decision our Ministry of Justice will make. His wife has been in our hands for 1-1.5 years. It will be the same process. The number of [al-Baghdadi's relatives detained by Turkey] is already in the double digits," Erdogan told reporters.

He added that together with the wife of the killed leader of the Islamic State, a child, whose kinship to al-Baghdadi was proved by DNA analysis, had been detained.

US President Donald Trump said on October 27 that al-Baghdadi had been killed in a US operation in Syria's Idlib. Later that day, the Russian Defense Ministry's spokesman, Igor Konashenkov, said that Russia did not have reliable information that the US military had actually killed al-Baghdadi. The IS reportedly confirmed the death of its leader on October 31.