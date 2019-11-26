Turkey detains French women allegedly linked to Daesh

(@imziishan)

ADANA,TURKEY (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Turkish anti-terror police teams arrested a French woman who was allegedly trying to join Daesh/ISIS terror group in southern Adana province, according to security sources on Tuesday.

Anissa L., 21, who reportedly flew from France to Istanbul and then arrived in Adana province by bus, was rounded up in an operation into a hotel.

The suspect allegedly aimed at illegally crossing the Turkish border from southern Hatay province to Syria for joining the terror group, the sources added. In her testimony at the police department, the suspect said she had come to the province for touristic purposes. The French citizen was later repatriated to her country.

Turkey has so far deported 7,500 Daesh/ISIS members, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said early October, adding that there are 1,149 Daesh/ISIS terrorists in Turkish prisons.

Since Turkey recognized Daesh/ISIS as a terrorist group in 2013, the Turkish state has been attacked by the group numerous times, including 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings, and four armed attacks which killed 315 people, including police officers and soldiers, and injured hundreds.

In response to the attacks, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad, neutralizing 3,500 Daesh/ISIS terrorists and arresting 5,500.