Turkey Detains in Syria Militant Who Staged Attacks in Russia, Germany - Interior Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) Turkey has detained in Syria a member of the Islamic State terror organization (IS, banned in Russia) who has organized terror attacks in Russia and Germany, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Friday.

"We have captured in Syria's A'zaz one of the key IS terrorists, a member of the top leadership of the group, nicknamed Yusuf Huba.

He used to produce bombs and to teach other people to do it, including through the internet, he used to recruit militants, and he has created a network of suicide attackers, he used to stage terror attacks and murders with use of poison. He arranged a terror attack in Russia in 2018 and in Germany's Hamburg as well," Soylu said, as quoted by Turkish Hurriyet newspaper.

According to the Turkish interior minister, the detained militant was engaged in arranging 20 terror attacks.

Syria's A'zaz passed to Turkey's control in 2016 as a result of the Operation Euphrates Shield.