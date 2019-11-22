UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Detains In Syria Militant Who Staged Attacks In Russia, Germany - Interior Minister

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 01:25 PM

Turkey Detains in Syria Militant Who Staged Attacks in Russia, Germany - Interior Minister

Turkey has detained in Syria a member of the Islamic State terror organization (IS, banned in Russia) who has organized terror attacks in Russia and Germany, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) Turkey has detained in Syria a member of the Islamic State terror organization (IS, banned in Russia) who has organized terror attacks in Russia and Germany, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Friday.

"We have captured in Syria's A'zaz one of the key IS terrorists, a member of the top leadership of the group, nicknamed Yusuf Huba.

He used to produce bombs and to teach other people to do it, including through the internet, he used to recruit militants, and he has created a network of suicide attackers, he used to stage terror attacks and murders with use of poison. He arranged a terror attack in Russia in 2018 and in Germany's Hamburg as well," Soylu said, as quoted by Turkish Hurriyet newspaper.

According to the Turkish interior minister, the detained militant was engaged in arranging 20 terror attacks.

Syria's A'zaz passed to Turkey's control in 2016 as a result of the Operation Euphrates Shield.

Related Topics

Attack Militants Internet Syria Russia Interior Minister Turkey Suicide Germany Hamburg 2016 2018 Top

Recent Stories

Rospotrebnadzor to Increase Radiation Monitoring i ..

6 minutes ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan asks PML-N not to threaten C ..

6 minutes ago

US charges Chinese national with industrial espion ..

9 minutes ago

Samoa's measles death toll rises to 20

14 minutes ago

Sports goods' exports dip over 3 percent

14 minutes ago

Next Astana-Format Meeting on Syria to Be Held in ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.