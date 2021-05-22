Turkey Detains IS Terrorist During Attempt to Enter Country - Defense Ministry

Turkey has arrested a member of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) who attempted to cross into the country illegally from Syria, the ministry of national defense said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) Turkey has arrested a member of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) who attempted to cross into the country illegally from Syria, the ministry of national defense said on Friday.

"Our struggle against attempts of terrorist organizations to infiltrate our borders continues. Our border eagles [border guard soldiers] in the Narlica district of Hatay have caught a Daesh [IS] terrorist who was trying to illegally enter our country from Syria," the ministry tweeted.

IS terrorists occasionally try to enter from Syria to Turkey. Many of them are nabbed by Turkish border guard soldiers.