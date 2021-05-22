UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Detains IS Terrorist During Attempt To Enter Country - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 01:02 AM

Turkey Detains IS Terrorist During Attempt to Enter Country - Defense Ministry

Turkey has arrested a member of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) who attempted to cross into the country illegally from Syria, the ministry of national defense said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) Turkey has arrested a member of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) who attempted to cross into the country illegally from Syria, the ministry of national defense said on Friday.

"Our struggle against attempts of terrorist organizations to infiltrate our borders continues. Our border eagles [border guard soldiers] in the Narlica district of Hatay have caught a Daesh [IS] terrorist who was trying to illegally enter our country from Syria," the ministry tweeted.

IS terrorists occasionally try to enter from Syria to Turkey. Many of them are nabbed by Turkish border guard soldiers.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Russia Turkey Hatay Turkish Lira Border From

Recent Stories

UAE knights vying for top spot at Endurance World ..

49 minutes ago

IGP reviews latest progress of investigation on Ma ..

48 seconds ago

Italian Prime Minister Says 'Pretty Sure' US to Re ..

51 seconds ago

EU Ambassadors Unanimously Back Bloc's Political A ..

53 seconds ago

Karachiites participate in rallies, protest demons ..

55 seconds ago

Gum disease could lead to a severe COVID-19 infect ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.