UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Detains Nearly 200 Over Gulen Links

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 03:05 PM

Turkey detains nearly 200 over Gulen links

Turkish police on Tuesday detained 198 people, including soldiers, in nationwide raids over alleged ties to the group blamed for a 2016 coup attempt, state news agency Anadolu reported

Ankara, Dec 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Turkish police on Tuesday detained 198 people, including soldiers, in nationwide raids over alleged ties to the group blamed for a 2016 coup attempt, state news agency Anadolu reported.

Tens of thousands of people have been arrested in regular raids in Turkey against the movement of US-based Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen since the 2016 coup bid.

Ankara says the attempted overthrow of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was ordered by ally-turned-foe Gulen, but he vehemently denies the accusation.

The raids show no sign of slowing, with almost daily reports of arrest warrants issued despite criticism from Western allies and human rights defenders.

Tuesday's detentions come after the Izmir chief public prosecutor issued 304 arrest warrants, including for 295 active duty military personnel across 50 provinces, Anadolu said.

In the capital, the Ankara chief public prosecutor's office said on Tuesday it issued 47 arrest warrants as part of two separate investigations into the movement.

Government critics say Ankara is using the crackdown to target dissenters, but Turkish officials argue the raids are necessary to remove Gulen's influence in state bodies.

More than 100,000 public sector employees have also been sacked or suspended over suspected links to Gulen since July 2016.

Related Topics

Police Turkey Izmir Ankara Tayyip Erdogan July 2016 Muslim From

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council receives Italy manager Mancin ..

33 minutes ago

UN chief urges quick restoration of rule of law in ..

1 minute ago

Kremlin Expects Better Economic Results for Russia ..

1 minute ago

Siraj Qasim Teli passes away in Dubai

37 minutes ago

Corona's second wave more lethal than previous in ..

1 minute ago

PDM rallies may accelerate spread of Covid-19: Dr. ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.