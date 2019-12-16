Turkey Detains Nearly 3,000 EU-Bound Migrants Over Past Week - Reports

Turkey has apprehended almost 3,000 undocumented migrants who were seeking to cross through the country into the European Union over the past week, the Anadolu news agency reported on Monday, citing security sources

The bulk of the apprehensions were made in regions adjacent to Turkey's land border with Greece and Bulgaria, as well as Turkey's western coast, which is a common departure point for migrants seeking to reach the Greek Aegean Islands.

According to Turkish security sources, approximately 1,630 migrants were detained in the northwestern provinces of Edirne, Kirklareli and Tekirdag. A further 1,200 EU-bound migrants were detained in the coastal cities of Mugla, Canakkale, Izmir, Balikesir and Aydin, the agency stated. Several dozen were also arrested in the Aegen province of Denizli.

Additionally, approximately more than 80 migrants were arrested in the southern Hatay province for attempting to illegally enter Turkey from Syria.

At the MED 2019 forum, held in Rome from December 5-7, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stated that Turkey was looking at options to facilitate the return of migrants from Syria. According to UN figures, there are currently 3.6 million Syrians who have fled the war-torn country into Turkey.

In 2016, Turkey signed a landmark 6 billion euro ($6.6 billion) deal with the European Union to help curb the Europe-bound migrant flow. Turkey agreed to accept the return of all migrants not deemed to be in need of international help, and agreed to accept the return of migrants from other EU states.