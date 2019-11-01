UrduPoint.com
Turkey Detains Two Russian Women With Alleged Ties To Islamic State - Reports

Fri 01st November 2019

Turkey Detains Two Russian Women With Alleged Ties to Islamic State - Reports

The Turkish authorities have detained two Russian women who are suspected of having ties to Islamic State (terrorist organization, banned in Russia), Turkish TRT Haber TV channel reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) The Turkish authorities have detained two Russian women who are suspected of having ties to Islamic State (terrorist organization, banned in Russia), Turkish TRT Haber tv channel reported on Friday.

The women were stopped in the southern province of Kilis while attempting to cross the border with Syria, according to the news outlet. They were handed over to the province's migration authorities.

The women have been accompanied by three children.

