Turkey Detains Wanted Senior Member Of DHKP-C Terrorist Group In Istanbul - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 seconds ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 12:40 PM

Turkey Detains Wanted Senior Member of DHKP-C Terrorist Group in Istanbul - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) Turkish security forces have detained a wanted senior terrorist linked to the country's extreme-left Revolutionary People's Liberation Party/Front (DHKP-C) in Istanbul, the Daily Sabah newspaper reported on Friday, citing sources.

According to the media outlet, Caferi Sadik Eroglu, the senior DHKP-C member responsible for operations in Turkey, was on the Interior Ministry's wanted terrorist list with a bounty of up to 500,000 Turkish liras ($71,000).

The terrorist has been previously arrested but later released on bail.

The DHKP-C, designated as a terrorist group in Turkey, the European Union and the United States, was founded in 1978 on the basis of radical Marxist-Leninist ideology. Turkey has accused the group of organizing a number of major terrorist attacks, including the one on the US Embassy in Ankara in February 2013.

