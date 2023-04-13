Turkey Determined to Continue 4-Point Normalization Process With Syria - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) Ankara is planning to conduct a four-point normalization process with Damascus at an upcoming planned meeting of Turkish, Russian, Syrian and Iranian foreign ministers, Turkish media reported on Thursday.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Monday that Moscow would host a meeting of the foreign ministers of Turkey, Russia, Iran and Syria in early May.

Negotiations on the normalization of relations between Turkey and Syria will continue in May, when the foreign ministers meet, Turkish newspaper Hurriyet reported, citing diplomatic sources.

According to the report, Turkey has four items on its agenda: humanitarian aid, especially after the February earthquakes; the return of refugees; the representation of the Syrian opposition and the revival of political process; as well as the fight against terrorism, including the activities of the Kurdistan Workers' Party in northern Syria, designated terrorist by Ankara.

In 2011, a civil war broke out in Syria. Turkey, which maintained close relations with Damascus before the conflict, took the side of Assad's opponents. Since then, relations between Turkey and Syria have remained difficult. In recent months, however, both sides have been talking about the possibility of a gradual normalization.