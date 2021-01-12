UrduPoint.com
Turkey Determined To Make Progress On EU Accession Reforms - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Turkey is determined to make progress on a series of reforms aimed at helping the country gain accession to the European Union, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Tuesday, adding that Ankara expects Brussels to aid the process.

"We are determined [to apply the] reform agenda," Cavusoglu said at a meeting with EU ambassadors in Ankara, as quoted by Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency.

Negotiations on Turkey's full accession to the European Union began in 2005, although tensions rose between Ankara and Brussels throughout 2020 as Turkish vessels conducted seismic exploration surveys off the Cypriot and Greek coastlines.

Despite the recent disagreements, Cavusoglu said that the European Union should support Turkey's accession process.

"The EU should not hinder but give support to us," the Turkish foreign minister said.

EU leaders in December gave their approval to the imposition of sanctions on Turkish officials and companies linked to gas exploration in Cypriot-claimed waters. Further sanctions-related decisions are expected at a European Council meeting in March.

